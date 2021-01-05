Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Achieves $33.97 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $33.97 million and $12.06 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00348522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00024534 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

