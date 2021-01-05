Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $428.40

Shares of Cerillion PLC (CER.L) (LON:CER) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 428.40 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 422 ($5.51), with a volume of 12132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 374.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.17. The company has a market cap of £124.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. Cerillion PLC (CER.L)’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Cerillion plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, and utilities sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

