Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Certara has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

