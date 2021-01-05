Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Receives $4.55 Average PT from Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.55.

CHPRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CHPRF stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

