Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Joint were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Joint by 332.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 35,835 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Joint by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 82,384 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in The Joint by 23.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $382.90 million, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

