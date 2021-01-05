Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 600.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALA shares. BidaskClub cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

