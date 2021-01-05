Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 357,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VYNE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

