Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 153,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.