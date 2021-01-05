Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,416 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMBK. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter valued at $553,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 463,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMBK. Stephens began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMBK opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

