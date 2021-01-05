Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,487 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 10,174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

BLBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

