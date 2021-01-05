Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sculptor Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $847.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

