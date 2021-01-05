Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 274,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

