Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 832 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 178.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NYSE:NC opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

In other NACCO Industries news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,283 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Taplin sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $95,324.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC).

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.