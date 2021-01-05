Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.24

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.24 and last traded at $123.14, with a volume of 4241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.41.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.85.
In other news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 182,057 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
