Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 203,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,043. The company has a market cap of $499.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.08. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

