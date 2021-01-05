Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.41 million and the lowest is $20.90 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $82.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $83.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.25 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $82.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,819. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $160.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

