Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 462,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $86.27. 142,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,201,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

