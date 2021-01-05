Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 5.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 2,497,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,381,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 767,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 652,771 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

