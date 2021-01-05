Chimpion Market Capitalization Reaches $175.60 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00017110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $175.60 million and $744,749.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 117.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.00 or 0.00324595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00515301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00272880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00049845 BTC.

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

