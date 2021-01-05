China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.