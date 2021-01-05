China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.06

China Railway Construction Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 6968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Railway Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations.

