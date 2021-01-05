Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KDNY. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of KDNY opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $673.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.21. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $73,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

