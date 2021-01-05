ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

CDXC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. 214,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,209. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.52.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. Equities analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 571,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ChromaDex by 36.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

