CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.65. CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.22 to C$1.21 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22. The company has a market cap of C$49.94 million and a P/E ratio of -55.83.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.0590909 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,705,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,032. In the last quarter, insiders bought 507,400 shares of company stock worth $345,446.

About CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.