Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.02 Billion

Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will post $40.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.70 billion. Cigna posted sales of $36.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $166.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.57 billion to $170.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Cigna stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.43. 1,768,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $186.66. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,119 shares of company stock worth $16,755,704. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

