Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.59. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

