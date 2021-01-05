Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Down 7.2%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.16. 6,222,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 6,798,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 730.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $10,710,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $5,496,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

