Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.31. Cintas also reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.10.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $343.60 on Friday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.90.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.