Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

