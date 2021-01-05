Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.04.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.29. 3,095,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.