Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.
Shares of CIVB stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.
