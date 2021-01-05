Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

