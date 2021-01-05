Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at about $1,249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 145.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Clearfield by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLFD opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 million, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. BidaskClub cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 11,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $269,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 13,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $330,219.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,154,517.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,653 shares of company stock worth $1,692,283. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

