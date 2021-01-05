ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

