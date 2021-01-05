Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 229,095 shares of company stock worth $412,015. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. Research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.