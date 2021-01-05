CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNOOC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.
CEO stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $181.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98.
About CNOOC
CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.