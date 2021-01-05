CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNOOC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

CEO stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $181.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNOOC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

