Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $29.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,747. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $16.86. 17,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,765. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

