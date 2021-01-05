CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $856,481.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00041929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00339878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00023995 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.