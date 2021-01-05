Colliers Securities Weighs in on Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Williams Industrial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year.

WLMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 million, a PE ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

