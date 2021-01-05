CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company. It is focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, medical aesthetics and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics and advanced wound care markets. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., formerly knonw as CollPlant Holdings Ltd., is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

CLGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,692. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.03. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.75% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

