Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Down 6.2%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 6,489,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 2,911,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.