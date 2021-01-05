Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $469,175.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,839 shares of company stock worth $63,215,822 in the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.