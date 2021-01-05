Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) Shares Up 11.5%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU)’s share price shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 7,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.93. The stock has a market cap of C$13.54 million and a P/E ratio of -207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, insider Primex Investments Ltd. acquired 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,221,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,909,120.

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

