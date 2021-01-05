Comparing BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BankFinancial and SouthFirst Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $71.58 million 1.79 $11.67 million $1.03 8.44 SouthFirst Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than SouthFirst Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BankFinancial and SouthFirst Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 1 0 0 2.00 SouthFirst Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankFinancial currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.10%. Given BankFinancial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BankFinancial is more favorable than SouthFirst Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of SouthFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and SouthFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 16.43% 5.84% 0.66% SouthFirst Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BankFinancial beats SouthFirst Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

SouthFirst Bancshares Company Profile

SouthFirst Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for SouthFirst Bank that provides financial services in Alabama. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include automobile, motorcycle, marine, recreational vehicle, share, unsecured, second mortgage, home equity line of credit, and construction loans. The company also provides debit cards; and internet and telephone banking, ATM banking, safe deposit boxes, and bill pay services. It operates branches in Sylacauga, Talladega, and Clanton; and a loan processing office in Hoover. SouthFirst Bancshares Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sylacauga, Alabama.

