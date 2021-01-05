Comparing Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) & AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bogen Communications International alerts:

42.7% of AudioCodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Bogen Communications International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bogen Communications International and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A AudioCodes 4.95% 20.16% 10.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bogen Communications International and AudioCodes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AudioCodes $200.29 million 4.51 $3.98 million $0.72 38.78

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Bogen Communications International.

Volatility & Risk

Bogen Communications International has a beta of -2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 362% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioCodes has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bogen Communications International and AudioCodes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogen Communications International 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioCodes 0 2 4 0 2.67

AudioCodes has a consensus target price of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 46.25%. Given AudioCodes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Bogen Communications International.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Bogen Communications International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogen Communications International

Bogen Communications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments. It also provides VocaNOM call routing products; SmartTAP call recording products; Auto Attendant, a tool for managing inbound calls and delivery services; signal processor chips; communications boards; and voice and data logging hardware integration board products. In addition, the company offers planning, implementation, operations, and support services, as well as consulting and training services. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators and distributors, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Far East, and Israel. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Bogen Communications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogen Communications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.