Comparing Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) & Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY)

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) and Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

This table compares Skyline Champion and Deer Valley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyline Champion $1.37 billion 1.24 $58.16 million $1.15 26.10 Deer Valley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skyline Champion has higher revenue and earnings than Deer Valley.

Volatility & Risk

Skyline Champion has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deer Valley has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skyline Champion and Deer Valley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyline Champion 4.14% 11.90% 7.40% Deer Valley N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skyline Champion and Deer Valley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyline Champion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Deer Valley 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyline Champion currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.29%. Given Skyline Champion’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Skyline Champion is more favorable than Deer Valley.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Skyline Champion shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Skyline Champion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.6% of Deer Valley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skyline Champion beats Deer Valley on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, with 21 retail locations in the southern United States. In addition, it provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Deer Valley

Deer Valley Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells factory built homes primarily in the southeastern and south central regions of the United States. It operates through Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services segments. The company offers HUD code homes and modular homes. It also provides dealer inventory-secured financing for its factory built homes. Deer Valley Corporation markets its products in approximately 14 states through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Cytation Corporation and changed its name to Deer Valley Corporation in July 2006. Deer Valley Corporation is based in Tampa, Florida. Deer Valley Corporation is a subsidiary of Peerless Systems Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.