Conceal 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27,284.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $546,368.35 and $27,284.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,176.95 or 0.99367419 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018629 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00266333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00488396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00142119 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002644 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038269 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,259,879 coins and its circulating supply is 9,387,805 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

