Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN) Trading Up 23.5%

Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN)’s stock price was up 23.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 455,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 360,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$40.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00.

Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes various projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, HuiÃ±ac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, Quilisane, and Cobreorco.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.