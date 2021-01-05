Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Conformis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.94.

CFMS stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.66. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 225,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 434,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

