Constellation Hits Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Constellation has a market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $297,372.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00044694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00343316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00024452 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

