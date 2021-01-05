Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

